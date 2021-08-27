World-famous Chippendales returns to Rio hotel-casino Sept. 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The men of Chippendales are back Las Vegas.

On Sept. 1, the hottest men in the valley will debut their “off-the-chain” party inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

The Chippendales took a nearly 17-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Operations Katerina Tabakhov said, “It’s been a challenging time for everyone since we were forced to shut down and we are ready to get the party rolling again, safely and this time even bigger and better than before."

Organizers say this show is sexy with new numbers, music, choreography and acrobatics.

“We are excited to finally bring our cast and crew back to our home at the Rio,” Tabakhov said.

The first show kicks off Sept. 1.

