World-famous Chippendales announce return to Rio hotel-casino

The world-famous Chippendales are thrilled to announce that their “off-the-chain” party will return to The Chippendales Theater inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas. The men will take the stage and “take it off” beginning Sept. 1. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Ticketmaster.com.

After nearly 17 months since the start of the pandemic, the hottest men in Vegas are back and ready to party, please and tease once again when the Chippendales return to turn up the heat inside their custom-built home at Rio Las Vegas. Prepare yourselves for a sexy, refreshed show with new numbers, music, choreography, acrobatics and of course, the most stunning men in Vegas!

In addition to the non-stop party that the show is known for, Chippendales will also see the return of many familiar cast members including Chaun Williams , who is currently featured on the new hit HBO Max series FBoy Island, where he is stealing the hearts of women all over the world. In addition, Ricky Rodgers , who found additional fame on MTV’s Double Shot at Love and Jersey Shore Family Vacation when he was featured with his buddy and former Chippendales celebrity guest host Vinny Guadagnino [capriomediadesign.us4.list-manage.com] , will also return to the show’s stunning cast.

Chippendales Performance Schedule at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Chippendales performs Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30 pm. (dark Monday and Tuesday). Special Labor Day 2021 performance schedule: Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30 pm with additional performances Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm. Tickets range from $49.95 to $149.95 + tax and fees (18+) and can be purchased by calling (702) 777-7776 or by visiting Chippendales.com or Ticketmaster.com .