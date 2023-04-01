Wine Walk Wish event raising money for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can try food and wine all for a good cause at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday.

Raintree, which developed the master planned community, is hosting a "Wine Walk Wish" event to raise money for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m at the community's waterfront village.

Booths will be set up where you can try wine, samples from local restaurants, and visit booths from local businesses and organizations along with live entertainment.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to sponsor charitable events like Wine Walk Wish that support a worthy cause and bring our residents and guests together in such a beautiful part of our community," Raintree president Patrick Parker said. "We are proud to support Make-A-Wish once again in their efforts to make a difference in the lives of children in Southern Nevada who are battling critical illnesses."

You must be at least 21 years old and a valid photo ID is required.

Tickets are $50 and you can find more information here.