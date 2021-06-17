Winchester Dondero Cultural Center to host Spanish one-act play

Winchester Dondero Cultural Center in collaboration with The Asylum Theatre will present “SCHERZO (Dialogue with a Statue)” on June 25 at 7 p.m. with a follow-up performance on June 26 at 2 p.m.

The theater is located at 3130 McLeod Drive. There will be a livestream of the production on the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center’s Facebook on June 29 at 5:30 p.m. for both local and international audiences.

“SCHERZO (Dialogue with a Statue)” is a Spanish one-act play written in 1946 by Colombian playwright Rafael Guizado. It is about a political leader coming to terms with his legacy. The play has been translated to English by Guizado’s granddaughter and local theater maker Gigi Guizado and is directed by Sarah O’Connell.

At the end of the follow-up performance will be an audience participation discussion with members of the London Out of the Wings Festival partners, a group based at King’s College London which showcases plays in translation from the Spanish and Portuguese speaking worlds.

The Winchester Dondero Cultural Center has collaborated with The Asylum Theater to bring shows to the public since 1996.

Those interested in tickets may contact the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center at (702) 455-7340 or visit the website.