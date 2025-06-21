Where to find fireworks near you on the Fourth of July

NEVADA (KTNV) — What’s a staple for Fourth of July celebrations? If you said fireworks, you’d be right! Check out this list to find a fireworks display event near you.
All events occur on July 4 unless noted otherwise.
The Strip & Downtown
Caesar’s Palace | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Viewing recommended from Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk outside the resort
- For more information, visit their website here
The Plaza Hotel & Casino | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- The Plaza’s South Tower
- Pedestrian viewing available from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue
- For more information, visit their website here
Summerlin
Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- A poolside party begins at 7:30 p.m. with complimentary frozen treats and light up necklaces.
- For more information, visit their website here
Southwest
Durango Casino & Resort | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Bel-Aire Backyard opens at 7 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website here
Henderson
Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- The Backyard opens at 7:30 p.m. with a DJ until 10 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website here
M Resort Spa Casino | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Viewing is free throughout the resort
- For more information, visit their website here
Lake Las Vegas | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Free and family-friendly
- For more information, visit their website here
Boulder City
Boulder City Damboree Celebration | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Bicentennial Park begins at 7 a.m.
- Annual Flyover and Parade start at 9 a.m.
- Games, food, and a beer wagon available at the Boulder City Pool at 11 a.m.
- Music and games continue at Veterans Memorial Park at 4 p.m.
- DJ event begins at 9 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website here
Moapa
Rock The Sky | Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
- Free and family friendly
- Fireworks will also be available for purchase to be launched in the designated area
- Live music, food trucks, and a pop-up bar will be available.
- For more information, visit their website here
Laughlin
Rockets Over the River | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Free and family-friendly
- Tailgating and chairs welcome
- For more information, visit their website here
Mesquite
Rockets Over the Red Mesa | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Sports and Events Complex
- Free and family-friendly
- Celebrations kick off at 7:10 p.m.
- Food trucks, live music, and family games available
- Tailgating and chairs welcome
- For more information, visit their website here