Where to find fireworks near you on the Fourth of July

NEVADA (KTNV) — What’s a staple for Fourth of July celebrations? If you said fireworks, you’d be right! Check out this list to find a fireworks display event near you.

All events occur on July 4 unless noted otherwise.

The Strip & Downtown

Caesar’s Palace | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



Viewing recommended from Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk outside the resort

For more information, visit their website here

The Plaza Hotel & Casino | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



The Plaza’s South Tower

Pedestrian viewing available from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue

For more information, visit their website here

Summerlin

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



A poolside party begins at 7:30 p.m. with complimentary frozen treats and light up necklaces.

For more information, visit their website here

Southwest

Durango Casino & Resort | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



Bel-Aire Backyard opens at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website here

Henderson

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



The Backyard opens at 7:30 p.m. with a DJ until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit their website here

M Resort Spa Casino | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



Viewing is free throughout the resort

For more information, visit their website here

Lake Las Vegas | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



Free and family-friendly

For more information, visit their website here

Boulder City

Boulder City Damboree Celebration | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Bicentennial Park begins at 7 a.m.

Annual Flyover and Parade start at 9 a.m.

Games, food, and a beer wagon available at the Boulder City Pool at 11 a.m.

Music and games continue at Veterans Memorial Park at 4 p.m.

DJ event begins at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit their website here

Moapa

Rock The Sky | Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.



Free and family friendly

Fireworks will also be available for purchase to be launched in the designated area

Live music, food trucks, and a pop-up bar will be available.

For more information, visit their website here

Laughlin

Rockets Over the River | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.



Free and family-friendly

Tailgating and chairs welcome

For more information, visit their website here

Mesquite

Rockets Over the Red Mesa | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

