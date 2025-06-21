Where to find fireworks near you on the Fourth of July

Watch Now
NEVADA (KTNV) — What’s a staple for Fourth of July celebrations? If you said fireworks, you’d be right! Check out this list to find a fireworks display event near you.

All events occur on July 4 unless noted otherwise. 

The Strip & Downtown

Caesar’s Palace | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • Viewing recommended from Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk outside the resort 
  • For more information, visit their website here

The Plaza Hotel & Casino | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • The Plaza’s South Tower
  • Pedestrian viewing available from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue
  • For more information, visit their website here

Summerlin

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • A poolside party begins at 7:30 p.m. with complimentary frozen treats and light up necklaces.
  • For more information, visit their website here

Southwest

Durango Casino & Resort | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • Bel-Aire Backyard opens at 7 p.m.
  • For more information, visit their website here

Henderson

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • The Backyard opens at 7:30 p.m. with a DJ until 10 p.m.
  • For more information, visit their website here

M Resort Spa Casino | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • Viewing is free throughout the resort
  • For more information, visit their website here

Lake Las Vegas | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • Free and family-friendly 
  • For more information, visit their website here

Boulder City

Boulder City Damboree Celebration | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Bicentennial Park begins at 7 a.m.
  • Annual Flyover and Parade start at 9 a.m.
  • Games, food, and a beer wagon available at the Boulder City Pool at 11 a.m.
  • Music and games continue at Veterans Memorial Park at 4 p.m.
  • DJ event begins at 9 p.m.
  • For more information, visit their website here

Moapa

Rock The Sky | Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

  • Free and family friendly
  • Fireworks will also be available for purchase to be launched in the designated area
  • Live music, food trucks, and a pop-up bar will be available.
  • For more information, visit their website here

Laughlin

Rockets Over the River | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • Free and family-friendly
  • Tailgating and chairs welcome 
  • For more information, visit their website here

Mesquite

Rockets Over the Red Mesa | Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

  • Sports and Events Complex
  • Free and family-friendly 
  • Celebrations kick off at 7:10 p.m.
  • Food trucks, live music, and family games available 
  • Tailgating and chairs welcome 
  • For more information, visit their website here
