Where to find deals and delights on National Hot Dog Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Hot Dog Day this year is Wednesday, July 20 and there are so many delicious and unique places to get a hot dog around the Las Vegas Valley. To help your narrow down your choice, here are our favorites:

The Steamie Weenie will be celebrating by offering $1.50 hot dogs and $2.50 chili dogs! They’ll be open from 10 a.m.-9p and there is no limit to the number of hot dogs one can purchase.

The South Point hotel-casino’s hot dog stand is a classic choice for National Hot Dog Day. Their hot dogs are just $1.25 and include the choice of toppings such as mustard, relish, onion, ketchup, kraut and more.

Also, head over to their Instagram to win a month’s worth of free hotdogs! The winner will be announced on Wednesday!

Buldogis Gourmet Hot Dogs is a unique spot, featuring Korean fusion-style hot dogs. The Bulgogi and Soul Dog are especially intriguing choices for your National Hot Dog Day fixings!

And, where better to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than at your local Dog Haus?

The Haute Doggery on The LINQ Promenade is a new take on the American hot dog stand. Haute Doggery offers "Retro Dogs" from around the country as well as “Haute Specialties,” such as the Hangover Dog and the Gold Standard.

BLVD & MAIN Taphouse is located at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with their Classic Brat: A grilled bratwurst topped with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut served with a side of fries, priced at $11.

BEER PARK is located on a rooftop deck at Paris Las Vegas. Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with two of their Bavarian-style signature sausages!

This list will be updated as deals are announced, check back for updates!