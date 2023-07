LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, Tasty Tuesday dives into the burgers at Irv's Burgers — coming to Durango Resort this fall.

Melinda Sheckells checks out the bartending talent at Clique in The Cosmopolitan’s Flair bartending competition on July 19 and sips through a pop-up dinner at Brezza in Resorts World for Glenfiddich on July 20.