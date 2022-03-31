When and where you can find $1 per pound produce in Las Vegas via the 'Veggie Buck Truck'

The Veggie Buck Truck is back in Las Vegas!

Pop-up produce markets are scheduled at the Bonneville Transit Center in spring and fall with an additional location at the Southern Nevada Health District, according to a press release from the agency.

Patrons will pay about a dollar for a pound of fresh fruit or vegetables.

The markets will be open until supplies last.

The Bonneville Transit Center is located at 101 East Bonneville Avenue, not far from Main Street, in downtown Las Vegas.

The Southern Nevada Health District is located at 280 South Decatur Boulevard near U.S. 95.

Pop-up produce market schedule:

Bonneville Transit Center at 12:30 p.m. Southern Nevada Health District at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 Wednesday, April 13 Wednesday, May 4 Wednesday, May 11 Wednesday, June 1 Wednesday, June 8 Wednesday, September 7 Wednesday, September 14 Wednesday, October 5 Wednesday, October 12 Wednesday, November 2 Wednesday, November 9

Healthy recipe cards, nutrition education and other health resources will be available at the pop-ups.

Ways to pay

Customers can use their Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at the pop-up markets.

People who use SNAP will be eligible for Double Up Food Bucks and earn a coupon they can apply to future produce purchases at participating locations. The Double Up Food Bucks program doubles the value of SNAP benefits, helping people to bring even more healthy food into their homes.

Customers can use cash, debit, or credit cards.

What is the Veggie Buck Truck?

The Veggie Buck Truck is in an effort to increase access to low-cost, healthy fresh fruit and vegetables.

The program is a partnership between the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the Regional Transportation Commission.

A pilot project was launched in September 2021, with three pop-up markets held on consecutive Wednesdays.

The markets served about 185 attendees and nearly 700 pounds of fresh produce were sold over the course of the three market days. 45% of these sales were SNAP/EBT, WIC, farmers' markets coupons and Double Up Food Buck coupons.

The BTC is typically accessed by about 9,000 customers each weekday. The markets are open to everyone.

For more information, call the Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at (702) 759-1270 or visit GetHealthyClarkCounty.org.

Get Healthy Clark County Farmers Markets

For a list of local farmers' markets, including those that accept EBT, SNAP and debit or credit cards, visit GetHealthyClarkCounty.org.

This information is provided by the Southern Nevada Health District.

