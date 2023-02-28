Watch Now
Weezer is bringing their summer tour to Planet Hollywood

Weezer tour announcement
Live Nation
Weezer tour announcement
Posted at 6:29 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 21:29:16-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're on a holiday and can't find the words to say, how about singing along with Weezer?

The band is announcing they're coming to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood as part of their Indie Rock Road Trip.

The 30-city run will stop in Las Vegas on Sept.1 along with bands Spoon and White Reaper.

This is the first set of shows since Weezer released the SZNZ project with hit songs like "Records" and "A Little Bit Of Love."

Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale that kicks off on March 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 3 at 10 a.m.

