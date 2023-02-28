Weezer is bringing their summer tour to Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're on a holiday and can't find the words to say, how about singing along with Weezer?

The band is announcing they're coming to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood as part of their Indie Rock Road Trip.

Pack your bags, it's time for an Indie Rock Road Trip 🚗💨 Taking the show on the road all summer long & bringing @modestmouseband, @futureislands, @spoontheband, @momma_band, @JoyceManor, and @WhiteReaperUSA along for the ride (all on select dates)! https://t.co/nnn8t58ZxD pic.twitter.com/Xw9pET5A63 — weezer (@Weezer) February 27, 2023

The 30-city run will stop in Las Vegas on Sept.1 along with bands Spoon and White Reaper.

This is the first set of shows since Weezer released the SZNZ project with hit songs like "Records" and "A Little Bit Of Love."

Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale that kicks off on March 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 3 at 10 a.m.

