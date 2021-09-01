Wanderful Wednesday with Melinda Sheckells | Sept. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wanderful Wednesday celebrates local and regional travel deals and unforgettable dream trips.

And Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares a few of those deals and trips.

The New Guest Room Experience at Bellagio

Completed this summer, Bellagio’s guest rooms have been redesigned with upgraded amenities.

Encompassing all 2,568 guest rooms in the resort’s main tower, the new designs take inspiration from the movement of water, the beauty of nature and the reflections of light seen at sunrise and sunset.

Key features include an oversize shower, dual sinks, a built-in closet and an activity table.

The design is by the Chicago-based award-winning interior design firm The Gettys Group, in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, and inspired by Bellagio’s famed Fountains, highlighting nuances of nature and light throughout.

While the Premier King Room features a blue palette reflective of the sky just before sunrise, the Premier Two Queen Room is designed around yellow tones inspired by the sky at sunset. The new design includes bespoke features on either side of the bed and around the TV media center. A spacious built-in closet and two comfortable, multipurpose seating nooks encourage full use of the room.

Inside the bathroom, find natural stones including granite and marble. The shower has an open doorless entry and the dual-sink granite vanity illuminated by backlit interlocking mirrors encircled by mother of pearl is a striking detail.

A Charming Inn Down South

Looking for something very different from the desert? One of America’s top travel destinations in Charleston, South Carolina and a must-visit destination is the Post House Inn, a coastal tavern and hotel offering seasonal fare, classic cocktails, seven rooms and plenty of salty air.

Situated in the heart of the Old Village, Post House is a home away from home for stay-cationers and travelers alike, a charming respite from the day-to-day hustle.

Built in 1896, the address of 101 Pitt Street, where Post House is located has a longstanding history as the neighborhood hub. And now it still brings people together over good food and drinks.

If you are staying for the night, each room has amenities, such as Wright mattresses, air conditioning, flat-screen television and complimentary high-speed WiFi.

Post House curates several different ways to get to know the city for its guests including a wellness experience and a walking tour adventure.

Head to San Diego

The Seabird Resort and Mission Pacific Hotel are two brand-new hotels in Oceanside Beach, California.

They opened in May 2021 and represent the largest oceanfront hotel development in North San Diego County in over 50 years, further cementing Oceanside Beach’s appeal as a sought-after Southern California travel destination.

They embody the laid-back Southern California lifestyle with high-touch service for the ultimate “California dreaming” beachfront summer vacation.

The sister hotels overlook the historic Oceanside Pier along the beach, offering access to Oceanside’s locally-owned restaurants, coffee shops, shops and more.

Each property has a distinct personality and experience:

The Seabird Resort is a grand seaside resort with a modern twist—perfect for families with its “Little Seabirds” activities for kids and farm-to-sea treatments for parents at its world-class spa.

The resort has 226 guest rooms, including 56 suites, an expansive pool with an indoor/outdoor living room, a contemplative library, Chef Kurtis Habecker’s inventive seasonal cuisine with ingredients sourced from San Diego’s many small farms, and a world-class spa offering farm-to-sea treatments.

Mission Pacific Hotel is a beachfront sanctuary with a laid-back spirit, featuring a rooftop bar with views of the Pacific Ocean along with bold culinary moments throughout the property.

The hotel has 161 guest rooms, including 38 suites. Acclaimed Baja Chef Roberto Alcocer oversees the main culinary concepts, including restaurant Valle.

Also of note at Mission Pacific Hotel is Charlie’s, the decadent dessert lounge located in the historic Graves House—the little blue beach house featured in the Top Gun film with Tom Cruise.

The historic home was moved to the hotel property for the first time for a $1 million restoration project.

Both properties offer immersive programming infused with the breezy, local Oceanside spirit—perfect for Las Vegas residents seeking to escape the heat. For example, a Skate School program with Olympic skateboarding coach Neal Mims or a Surf School experience with local pro surf legend Duran Barr.

The hotels are approx. a five-hour drive from Las Vegas or a one-hour flight from LAS to SAN. Nearby, find the Oceanside Arts District, Safari Park, San Diego Zoo, and Disneyland.

