Wanderful Wednesday with Melinda Sheckells | June 9, 2021

Melinda Sheckells, Las Vegas lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on local and regional travel deals, extraordinary experiences and amazingly “Wanderful” dream trips to faraway destinations.

Wynn’s Welcoming Four-Legged Friends with Luxury Pooch Program

Bring up to two four-legged friends under 35 pounds when staying at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas and partake in the new Very Important Puppies (VIP) Program launched on June 3. Book any pet-friendly room or suite and receive a complimentary goody bag for your canine companion at check-in. Inside this Wag Swag bag, find a Wynn neckerchief, toy and natural dog treat.

Additionally, there is a new doggy room service menu, Bone Appetite, featuring healthy eats for pups. Three dishes offered are: Best in Show—lamb, steamed potatoes and squash; Healthy Bites—seared salmon, green beans and brown rice; plus, Puppy Patty—Black Angus Beef, broccoli and farro.

Guests can coordinate with a concierge to schedule walks and sitting services to make Fido feel more at home.

Many photo-ops are also available for dog parents to capture Insta-worthy shots while on vacation. The resort now sells a Wynn-branded canine collection of clothing and accessories perfect for souvenirs. Spoil the fur babies with a silky dog robe replica of the human-size resort’s robe and be twinsies. Splurge on a shopping spree with your precious pooch to find cute collars, leashes, pet hoodies, chew toys and more from their new furry friends collection.

Post your pictures on social media with hashtag #WagforWynn for a chance to be featured. This welcoming pet program is ideal for those who take their dogs with them everywhere they travel.

Catch Fast West Coast Flights Crowd-Free on JSX

The regional air carrier JSX has established a vast West Coast and Midwest flight network and amassed a reputation for simple and reliable air travel by providing ‘hop-on air service’ between major cities.

JSX offers the experience of flying between private terminals on 30-seat jets starting at $99 per person. Unlike commercial airlines, which fly out of packed airports, JSX features limited check points, no TSA pat-downs, and no more than 20 minutes wait time at their open-air private hangars. By flying between private terminals, JSX is a crowd-free alternative to public air travel.

Travelers arrive just 20 minutes before departure and check-in up to three complimentary free bags. Once onboard, kick back with business-class leg room along with free snacks and drinks, including cocktails.

JSX saves customers up to two hours compared to traditional airlines, which means less time getting there and more time having fun.

The air carrier leading the charge for simple, fast and enjoyable air travel experiences has expanded its regular flight service between Oakland (OAK) and Las Vegas (LAS) and added to and from Reno-Tahoe (RNO).

JSX Las Vegas routes include flight service to and from Oakland, Burbank, Phoenix, Dallas, Reno-Tahoe, San Diego, LAX and Orange County.

Get Artsy at the Hotel Figueroa in L.A.

Opened in 1926 for women by women, the chic Hotel Figueroa has been a champion for women in art and creative fields for nearly a century, most recently transforming into an official polling place this past October. The hotel turns 95 years young this August.

In tandem with Hotel Figueroa’s female-centric ethos, the hotel has tapped Los Angeles-based visual artist Shyama Golden as the property’s 2021 Featured Artist. With a proud history of showcasing the works of local independent female artists, the hotel’s collaborative Featured Artist program includes a rotating onsite art exhibition and special event programming throughout the year. A Featured Artist Suite will debut at the hotel on June 20.

For refreshing poolside snacks and drinks, check out Veranda Al Fresco—adjacent to the hotel’s iconic coffin-shaped pool. It is an urban oasis offering an array of Mexico City-inspired coastal eats and refreshing cocktails. Take a break in the relaxing environment under the shade of a cactus grove.

The hotel’s new "Summer Is Not Dead" staycation package runs until Labor Day weekend. Float away in the coffin-shaped pool and enjoy two complimentary cocktails plus an extended 2 p.m. late check-out.

Each package comes with an exclusive coffin-shaped Pom Pom pool float. As the only coffin-shaped hotel pool to exist in the country, possibly the world, the inspiration behind its unique design is a mystery. Hotel Figueroa originally opened as an exclusive women's hostelry by the YWCA. In 1952, the hotel needed to reinvent itself and thus the pool was added. Rumor has it that it was shaped like a coffin to ‘bury the patriarchy.’

