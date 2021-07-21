Wanderful Wednesday with Melinda Sheckells | July 21, 2021

Wanderful Wednesday celebrates local and regional travel deals and unforgettable dream trips.

Staycation Special at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

For locals looking for a staycation deal, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a good fit as it offers a completely reimagined and re-conceptualized casino-resort now part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

The property is doing a limited-time offer for locals that includes up to 20% off rooms and a $50 food and beverage credit—bookable online with the code REMEMBER.

This deal, plus their brand manifesto of upfront pricing and celebrated “championing of the customer,” means there are no resort fees. The “No Nickel and Diming” policy also covers free Wi-Fi and “street-priced” minibars, meaning drinks, snacks and goodies.

The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity.

Give Back to the Islands and Yourself

Want to plan a vacation with purpose and get a little back for next time? Check Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Mālama Hawaiʻi program, part of a state-wide initiative that pairs tourism with conservation of the island’s precious cultural identity.

Guests participating in this program will be rewarded a $250 resort credit to be applied to their current stay and a gift certificate for a one-night accommodation in an Ocean View Room for a future stay.

At Lahaina Restoration Foundation, discover Maui’s storied past through hands-on processing of historic artifacts and documents. Or, in partnership with Pacific Whale Foundation, clean up coastal areas in need while collecting data to assist in the protection of our oceans.

Also at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, guests can indulge in unique fitness experiences catered to their needs. For those who love to cycle, the resort offers in-suite Peloton Bikes by request.

Guests of the ocean-front suites -- as part of the Complete Suite Experience -- will have access to outfitting their accommodations with a Peloton bike throughout their stay.

For all other guests, Peloton bikes are available once checked into the resort on a first-come-first-served basis for a daily fee of USD $75 with a three-day minimum.

When traveling with the family, head to the new pickleball courts. This low-impact sport gets everyone moving. The cost is USD $25 per person for access to the pickleball and tennis courts.

For the outdoor adventurer, try the Private Outrigger Canoe Paddling to learn the basics of an ancient Hawaiian sport before heading out on the ocean with a championship guide. During the 45-minute paddle, guests likely will encounter sea turtles and other marine life. From December to May, paddlers may even get treated to an up-close-and-personal experience with migrating humpback whales. This complimentary cultural experience accommodates up to four related persons.

Then, sip on the best Mai Tai in all the land while relaxing at the adults’ pool in a Missoni-designed cabana.

After working up an appetite outdoors, try the Korean fried chicken at Lineage in The Shops at Wailea.This restaurant is a true island gem with innovative cuisine from Guam that will engage the palate with exotic flavors. Also try the deconstructed Crispy Shrimp & Scallop Toast that you build yourself with Kauai shrimp and scallop filling, milk bread and XO lemon aioli; and the Ahi Poke & One-Ton Salad with marinated local ahi, local mixed greens, radishes, mac nuts, sunflower sprouts, snap peas and One-Ton chips.

For one of the most unique cocktails out there that comes with a ultra-tasty treat, order the Gimme da Chicken Skin cocktail with Prairie Cucumber Vodka, Broker's Gin, Carpano Bianco, false lime, false 'awa, shoyu, habañero shrub, and served with crispy chicken skins.

