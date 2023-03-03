Walmart, Bubba Wallace teaming up to promote healthy lifestyles on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is teaming up with Walmart to promote healthy living in the valley.

On Saturday, he'll be at the Las Vegas Walmart Supercenter near Decatur Boulevard and the 215.

Organizers said fans will be able to meet him from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will offer free immunizations and vision screenings.

There will also be several local non-profit organizations offering health resources including the Avery Burton Foundation, Desert Behavioral Health, Mingo Health Solutions, NAMI Southern Nevada, PBS Vegas, and Therapy Illuminated.

There will also healthy snacks and drinks as well and fans can help with a community art project.