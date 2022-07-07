Volunteer applications have opened for Life is Beautiful 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful is looking for volunteers to join the INSIDE Beautiful program for this year’s festival, Sept. 16-18, 2022.

Volunteers will help with the operation of the three-day music, arts, comedy, and culinary festival by providing festival attendees and fans with a seamless experience.

Volunteers will be allowed access to the event for all three days of events.

All volunteers are required to commit to two six-hour shifts of volunteering and will receive access to the festival for all three days.

All aspiring volunteers must be 18 years or older and can apply online.

There is a $20 non-refundable volunteer application fee, which will be charged at the time of application submission.

This year's festival will feature musical performances from Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, KYGO, MIGOS, Cage The Elephant, Beach House and more.

Additionally, fans will get to indulge in world-class food offerings, discover original works from international artists, catch hilarious standup sets, and more