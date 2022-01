LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lorena Peril stars nightly in Fantasy at the Luxor hotel-casino, belting out song after song with ease.

This Las Vegas headliner didn't start out in the spotlight.

Peril shares her story of going from housekeeper to headliner with the support of her family, being in the right place at the right time, and a lot of hustling and determination in this week's "Vegas Spotlight!"

