LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week's Vegas Spotlight we sit down with professional MC and entertainer Jeff Civilico. Watch in the player above.

Civilico has been a Las Vegas headliner for 10 years. These days he spends his time performing for companies, nonprofits and private organizations.

He also has a nonprofit called Win-Win Entertainment. Learn more about that at winwinentertainment.org

Learn more about Civilico at JeffCivillico.com.