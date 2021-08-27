VEGAS SPOTLIGHT: Comedian Michael Yo

This week's Vegas Spotlight is shining on actor, talk show host and stand-up comedian Michael Yo, who performs regularly at the world-famous Comedy Cellar at the Rio hotel-casino.

Yo was a correspondent for E! News when he started his comedy career and is fresh off his critically-acclaimed comedy special "Blasian."

As an actor, Yo appeared in "Kevin Can Wait" and is a principal in Facebook's upcoming Facebook Watch first sitcom series, "Starter Pack." Yo also appears as a hot topics guest on "The Wendy Williams Show."

Additionally, Yo has a podcast about comedy that is based at the Comedy Cellar.

Yo moved to Las Vegas in August of 2020. His comedy is based on his life with his family.

To find out when and where Yo is performing next, including his Las Vegas show dates, click here.

