Vegas Like a Local: Jazz greats to perform at Henderson Bird Preserve's 'Sunday Jazz Series'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This weekend, nature and music will collide at the Henderson Bird Preserve.

The preserve sits on about 140 acres, has nine ponds, and is home to a number of different birds.

"It's an absolutely beautiful setting. It's relaxing — you can walk through the trails and truly enjoy yourself," said Juanita Kariuki, the recreation services coordinator.

This Sunday, you can do just that while listening to the sweet sounds of jazz music at "Sunday Jazz Series."

Ralph Pressler will perform with the band The Las Vegas Boneheads, established in 1962.

"The majority of the players in the past and present have worked with people like Frank Sinatra, Sammy (Davis Jr.), Dean (Martin), Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga, Elvis — so, individually, we have a lot of people who have had some great careers," Pressler said.

The event happens Sunday, Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20, and the purchase price includes a complimentary beverage.