Van Morrison announces 2022 Las Vegas run at The Colosseum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Legendary GRAMMY Award-winner Van Morrison has announced a three-night run of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Feb. 18, 19 and 20, 2022. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

General ticket prices beginning at $64.50, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers will have access to a presale running June 17 from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.

The upcoming shows follow the release earlier this year of Morrison’s 42nd studio album, Latest Record Project: Volume 1, available now via Exile/BMG on double-CD, deluxe-CD, triple-vinyl, and digital formats. The 28-track double album includes such recently released songs as “Love Should Come With A Warning,” “Latest Record Project” and “Only A Song.”