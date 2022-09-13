Usher sells out, 'My Way: The Vegas Residency,' tickets for 2022; 2023 tickets on sale now

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A press release from MGM Resorts and Live Nation said that Usher's Las Vegas residency sold out for the rest of 2022.

However, for people who want to see Usher's "My Way: The Las Vegas Residency" can continue to buy tickets for next year.

The following information was provided in a press release:

Limited tickets remain for Usher’s 25 recently announced new show dates in 2023:



March 2023: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

June 2023: 28

July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Tickets can be purchased online at here.