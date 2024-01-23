Lovers & Friends 2024 returns to Las Vegas valley for third year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Usher, Janet Jackson, and the Backstreet Boys will lead the third edition of Lovers & Friends at the Las Vegas Fair Grounds in May.

Organizers dropped the star-studded lineup on Tuesday, revealing performances from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, Timbaland and many more.

Special sets include Usher performing Confessions to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary and Lil Wayne performing Tha Carter III in its entirety.

🦋Lovers & Friends Fest🦋



Register now for the Presale that starts Friday, January 26th, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down. https://t.co/oyvp5F96xk pic.twitter.com/44xf8aOAy3 — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) January 23, 2024

Sign up now for the festival SMS list at LoversAndFriendsFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. Organizers say a public on-sale will follow if any tickets remain.

GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99. VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas featuring VIP service, including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry, and more.