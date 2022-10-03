Watch Now
US vs. Canada: 'One of the biggest rivalries in all of sports' to play out at Dollar Loan Center

Joshua Bessex/AP
United States' goalie Nicole Hensley blocks a shot during practice at the LECOM Harborcenter rink in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Megan Keller, Rory Guilday
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 13:25:16-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hockey fans in the Las Vegas valley will have the chance to watch "one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports" play out this December.

The United States and Canadian women's national hockey teams will face off at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson as part of their Rivalry Series, according to a press release.

Tickets for the Thursday, Dec. 15 game will go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. A presale starting Wednesday, Oct. 5 is available to USA Hockey members, Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights season-ticket holders, and Vegas and Henderson youth hockey families.

The U.S. or Canada has won every gold medal in the history of the IIHF Women's World Championship and Olympic women's hockey competition. The two countries have met in the gold medal game in 21 of 22 Women's World Championships and six ov seven Olympics.

USA Hockey and Hockey Canada introduced their Rivalry Series in the 2018-19 season. The Dec. 15 game in Henderson is the fourth stop both teams have announced for their 2022-23 schedule.

