UDL hosts Summer Domino Tournament at Circa Resort & Casino

Posted at 6:50 AM, Jul 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Universal Domino League is returning to Circa Resort & Casino for their annual summer domino tournament this weekend.

After taking a year off due to COVID, the UDL tournament will offer over $100,000 in cash and prizes for the Top 32 players in a field that will feature hundreds of players.

According to founder Harold Moret, the UDL tournament games will feature the best-of-three games.

Games will be played in matches to 150 points with a seven-domino draw to begin each hand.

Moret said players can still enter to play now at UniversalDominoLeague.com.

