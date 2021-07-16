UDL hosts Summer Domino Tournament at Circa Resort & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Universal Domino League is returning to Circa Resort & Casino for their annual summer domino tournament this weekend.
After taking a year off due to COVID, the UDL tournament will offer over $100,000 in cash and prizes for the Top 32 players in a field that will feature hundreds of players.
According to founder Harold Moret, the UDL tournament games will feature the best-of-three games.
Games will be played in matches to 150 points with a seven-domino draw to begin each hand.
Moret said players can still enter to play now at UniversalDominoLeague.com.