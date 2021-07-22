Tuff Hedeman bull riding tour returns to South Point Arena Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Tuff Hedeman bull riding event is returning to the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center Saturday.

For one night only, a group of world champions, national finals rodeo qualifiers and young guns will battle top-ranked bucking bulls for a prize purse of $30,000.

The two-hour show features a star-studded lineup of world-class bulls.

The annual event showcases the industry's top 24 ranked bull riders like bull rider Cody Jesus.

"I am excited to be back in Vegas, doing what I love," Jesus said.

The tour was created by four time world champion and pro rodeo hall of famer, Tuff Hedeman.

Hedeman has produced bull riding tours for over 33 years and will return to the Valley this weekend for the event.

The event takes place at South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for ticket holders to enjoy the pre-event activities on the concourse, including great food, cold beer, shopping, and autograph opportunities.

The bull riding kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available for purchase.

To purchase tickets click here.