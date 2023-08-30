Travis Scott announces new tour with stop at MGM Grand on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On the tail of his newly released, record-breaking album, "Utopia," Travis Scott announced the "UTOPIA - Circus Maximus" tour on Wednesday.

The tour will be bringing "an unparalleled audiovisual experience" to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at 7 p.m. According to a news release, an announcement follows on the heels of Travis Scott’s live performance at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy, which sold out 60,000 tickets in just two days.

Tickets will start at $59.50 and go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

Additionally, organizers say $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Travis Scott. The organization's mission is described as " to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors."