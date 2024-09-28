Travel back in time with new dinosaur speakeasy in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Immerse yourself in the prehistoric ages and travel through time with Las Vegas' new dinosaur speakeasy.

The Hall of Prehistoric Monsters: Drink Among the Dinos, presented by The Cabinet of Curiosities, is a pop-up speakeasy at Horseshoe Las Vegas lower level.

Open every Friday and Saturday night, the dino safari mixes specialized crafted cocktails to capture your inner adventurer.

“I’ve always loved the thrill of adventure, from traveling across the globe to the depths of the earth, but the one experience I’ve yet to encounter is those of the dinosaurs,” said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions.

Explorers will have the option to choose from these curated drinks:



The Brachio Tea: Four Roses Bourbon, iced tea, lemon juice, smoked blueberry syrup and garnished with a date-wrapped apricot

Four Roses Bourbon, iced tea, lemon juice, smoked blueberry syrup and garnished with a date-wrapped apricot The Watering Hole: Four Roses Bourbon, Disaronno Amaretto, almond milk, peanut butter syrup and garnished with a chocolate marshmallow nest

Four Roses Bourbon, Disaronno Amaretto, almond milk, peanut butter syrup and garnished with a chocolate marshmallow nest The Raptor Refresher: Ketel One Vodka, lemonade, hibiscus passion fruit yuzu syrup and garnished with an hibiscus lime sugar salt

Ketel One Vodka, lemonade, hibiscus passion fruit yuzu syrup and garnished with an hibiscus lime sugar salt Troodon Bite: Ketel One Vodka, Angostura Bitters, Aperol, lavender honey syrup and garnished with a gold lavender sprig

Ketel One Vodka, Angostura Bitters, Aperol, lavender honey syrup and garnished with a gold lavender sprig The F-saurus: Gran Malo Spicy Tequilla, Chartreuse Liqueur, lime juice, pineapple turmeric and garnished with a brulee pineapple syrup

Across the time span of the 60 to 90 minute experience, explorers can have two cocktails and a prehistoric treat. The experience is open from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The pop-up speakeasy runs now through the end of October.

For more information on ticketing, visit this link.