'Tournament of Kings' returning to Excalibur hotel-casino in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Tournament of Kings" dinner show at Excalibur hotel-casino is set to return to the Las Vegas Strip beginning July 14.

Shows are Monday and Friday at 6 p.m. as well as Wednesday through Thursday and Saturday through Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Performed in a circular 900-seat theater and featuring a cast of more than 30 actors and musicians, the "Tournament of Kings" transports the audience to King Arthur’s court to celebrate the return of his son, Christopher. As the story unfolds, the joyous Arthur gathers the rulers of Europe for a fantastic banquet and competition.

The kings challenge their knightly skills while riding their faithful steeds; however, King Arthur’s hospitality is met with hostility when the evil fire-wizard Mordred invades the festivities. The kings of Europe must unite if the fire-wizard is to be defeated.

The late Peter Jackson along with his son Patrick Jackson created the original concept of the show. The show is now produced by Patrick Jackson. Designer Frederick Pineau, best known for his work with French operas, designed the dazzling gowns, vibrant tournament attire and Merlin’s majestic robe.

The original score, composed by Scot Rammer, pulls the audience further into the show. Stunning visual effects, such as the pyrotechnics of the fire-wizard, heighten the audience experience.

Tickets start at $41.87, not including tax and applicable service charges/fees, and can be purchased here.