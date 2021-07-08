Top places to visit this summer to beat the heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we move deeper into the summer and into the triple digits-staying cool remains a priority for many locals.

With the excessive amount of heat waves lasting longer periods of time here are a few places that you are your family can go to beat the hot sun.

COWABUNGA BAY

1. Cowabunga Bay is a seasonal water park that includes multiple slides, a wave pool, kid’s water attractions, and restaurants. As a bonus, Cowabunga Bay has added late evening specials in which the cost of admittance is reduced and some nights may include themes or live entertainment.

Ken Lund Flickr

2. Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas is a water park located in Spring Valley. The water park includes multiple thrill water slides and pool areas designated for young children to have fun and get wet. It also includes a snack bar that provides food for you and the family.

3. Circus Circus Splash Zone & Pool the Splash pad provides a wide array of swimming pools, whirlpools, water playgrounds and a 50 ft slide tower. The new renovation for the pool includes three new slides and a splash pad area with waterfalls, splash buckets, and snack food trucks alongside the Cabanas that are open for rental.

4. Vegas Indoor Skydiving located right off the Las Vegas Strip is this family-friendly place where you can experience the thrill of skydiving. The facility provides a training session and then you and your crew are fitted into flight gear.

Mandalay Bay hotel-casino

5. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay is one of the largest aquariums of its kind, with more than 2,000 species of aquatic life, sharks, and exotic fish.

6. Discovery Children Museum is home to nine themed exhibition halls, that help kids learn through different interactive experiences. The building is approximately 58,000 square feet long and three stories high.

7. Pole Position Raceway is a go-kart experience perfect for all members of the family. The state-of-the-art karts are designed for both adults and junior racers. Go-karts can reach speeds between 20-45 mph.

8. Mob Museum gives visitors to chance to learn the history of gangsters in American history. It includes a variety of exhibits that depict the battles between law enforcement and organized criminals.

OLGA MINKEVICH - PROTO IMAGES

9. Area 15 is an immersive entertainment experience that includes a variety of museums, sculptures, exhibits, attractions and so much more. This experience is full of surprises and is the perfect attraction for all ages.