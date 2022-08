LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas announced three new and upgraded kiddie rides.

The Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kiddie Swings are coming The Adventuredome.

The Adventuredome also continues to provide the following rides: The Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, a rock-climbing wall, and an 18-hole miniature golf course.