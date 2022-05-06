Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Chris Rock, Mother of all Brunches, COVID-19 artwork

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week is all about moms. Treat her to a comedy show with Chris Rock at the Coliseum. Feeling puckish? Silverton Casino and many others are offer Mother’s Day specials. Those looking for culture can elect to preview unique Las Vegas art from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on all the mentioned events and more can be found below:

See a show

Chris Rock

Looking for laughs that slap? Chris Rock will be performing a new standup routine Ego Death World Tour at the Coliseum on May 6, May 7, and July 3. Tickets start at $149 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.

Randy Rainbow

Actor, producer, comedian, singer, and writer Randy Rainbow will perform at the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas at 8 p.m. on May 6. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Snow Tha Product

Rapper and singer Claudia Feliciano or Snow Tha Product will be performing at the House of Blues on May 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $28.75 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Jerry Cantrell

Main songwriter and lead guitarist for Alice in Chains, Jerry Cantrell will be performing at the House of Blues on May 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets for his show start at $22.94 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

The Cult

THE CULT will be performing at the House of Blue on May 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com, starting at $50.

The Psychedelic Furs

Featuring lead vocalist and songwriter Richard Butler, and his bass-wielding brother Tim, the Furs will be performing at the House of Blues on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32 and are available on ticketmaster.com.

Treat Mom

Mother of all Brunches

Those looking to buy mom a brunch can treat her to Peyote’s Mother of all Brunches on May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting at $50 per person. Patrons will be able to choose Challah French Toast, Shrimp Ceviche, or Papalonas with additional choices of kale salad, Caesar salad, and more. Reservations for brunch can be made online at secretburger.com.

MRKT Sea & Land

Aliante Casino is offering a three-course Mother’s Day special for $75 at their MRKT Sea & Land Restaurant. The food lineup includes a MRKT chopped salad with chopped romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and white French dressing. Reservations can be made online at aliantegaming.com.

Cornerstone Classic American Steakhouse

Gold Coast Hotel and Casino offers a Mother’s Day Special on May 8 from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. at $48 per person. Patrons will have choices of soup du jour, or a house or Caesar salad as a starter, and a filet and shrimp combo, featuring broiled, center-cut filet of beef and two sautéed shrimp over crostini or a lump crab-stuffed sole baked in lemon garlic butter and wilted greens for the main course. Reservations can be made online at goldcoastcasino.com.

Su Casa Sushi Bar

Seafood lovers can treat mom to a $50 three-course meal at Su Casa Sushi Bar at Silverton Casino Hotel from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The meal will include seafood salad made with mixed greens, wakame, tune, salmon, tobiko and spicy Asian dressing, hamachi kama, grilled and served with garlic ponzu, stir-fried Asian vegetables, and steamed rice and Thai tea tres leches made with kaffir lime sorbet.

Garden Court

On May 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Garden Court at main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel will offer specialty foods such as crispy orange peel chicken, vegetable spring rolls, spiced XO green beans, and more at $38.99 per person for non-Emerald Boyd Rewards members and $36.99 per person for Emerald Boyd Rewards members. Reservations can be made by calling 800-465-0711.

Redwood Steakhouse

California Hotel and Casino will offer a four-course meal including spring spinach salad with baby spinach, goat cheese, seasonal berries, mandarin segments and more on May 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting at $70. Reservations can be made online at thecal.com.

Other Fun

COVID Murals Preview Party

An exhibit preview featuring several plywood board murals that covered storefronts in downtown Las Vegas during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The preview is on May 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets for the preview start at $75 per person and can be purchased online at railroadarts.showare.com.