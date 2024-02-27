'The Wiz,' 'Shrek,' 'HAMILTON' and more on The Smith Center's new Broadway Las Vegas lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Smith Center's 2024-25 Broadway season lineup is here.

The downtown Las Vegas theater announced its next slate of off-Broadway shows on Monday, including multiple TONY Award-winning shows and an encore of the mega-popular Lin-Manuel Miranda musical "HAMILTON."

Here's the rundown for the upcoming season at The Smith Center:

"Mrs. Doubtfire"

Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 4

"Rob McClure will reprise his Tony®-nominated Broadway performance on tour in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call 'wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny' (Manchester Evening News) and 'a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers' (The Hollywood Reporter)."

"Company"

Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 25

"Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY 'strikes like a lightning bolt. It’s brilliantly conceived and funny as hell' (Variety). It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family?"

"The Cher Show"

Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 22

"Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story."

"Back to the Future: The Musical"

Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 3

"Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Las Vegas in 2024. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever."

"Shrek - The Musical"

Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 1

"'Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…' And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash-hit DreamWorks animated film."

"Kimberly Akimbo"

Tuesday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 9

"This 2023 Tony Winner for Best Musical follows the hilarious and heartwarming journey of 16-year-old Kimberly as she navigates growing up."

"The Wiz"

Tuesday, April 1 through Sunday, April 6

"The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. The Wiz returns 'home' to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years."

"HAMILTON"

Tuesday, May 20 through Sunday, June 1

"A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation."

"PARADE"

Tuesday, June 10 through Sunday, June 15

"Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as 'a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years' (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia."

"& Juliet"

Tuesday, June 24 through Sunday, June 29

"Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?"

How to get tickets

Season ticket renewals are open for existing ticket holders through March 8. In the meantime, you can register your interest to become a season ticket holder on The Smith Center's website.

Tickets for individual shows are scheduled to go on sale "later this spring," according to the theater, which adds single tickets usually go on sale a minimum of 60 days before the show starts.

There is an option to register your interest in the 2024-25 season to get notified when tickets become available.