The Venetian unveils new high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new high-limit gaming lounge will debut on the Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall.

The high-limit gaming lounge, designed by Wimberly Interiors, will span 15,000 square feet and include two distinctive curated spaces, one dedicated to table games and the other to high-end popular slots.

The lounge will include a beautiful bar with bar-top machines, cashiers, restrooms, and private casino host access exclusive to the space. The resort’s expert mixologist, Andrew Pollard, will unveil a cocktail program featuring hand-crafted recipes that "evoke modern-day luxury Italian lifestyles," according to a news release.

The room will feature sixty-seven of the latest slot cabinets, offering a wide range of games from traditional to video games to single and multi-hand poker, with some games offering jackpots exceeding $2 million. Players can choose from eighteen tables, including baccarat, blackjack, roulette, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and craps.

The Ultimate Texas Hold’em games will also be linked to the resort’s Millionaire Progressive, which hotel officials say has "minted eleven millionaires since its inception."

Self-pay will be available on all games for expedited jackpot payments.

“We designed our high-limit lounge with the sole focus of enhancing the player experience,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “We really wanted this lounge to be an elevated but not exclusive destination for our players and a statement of The Venetian Resort's commitment to invest in our casino guests continually. This is the next step forward in the resort’s multi-year transformation and will provide an artfully designed setting that reflects our vision and exceeds the expectations of our casino guests.”

The new high-limit gaming space is part of The Venetian’s larger renovation plans, which will see the resort undergo a $1B redevelopment.