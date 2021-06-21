The Venetian Resort Las Vegas honors U.S. Military and veterans with special rate for hotel stays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In appreciation of the brave men and women who serve or have served in the United States military, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas offers a special rate on hotel stays.

The military rates start from 30% off the Best Available Rate when booking directly with The Venetian. This special rate can be booked by calling Resort Services at 866.659.9643. Rate is based on availability and a valid military ID or personnel badge must be shown at time of check-in.*

The Venetian Resort has a long history of supporting military families. Through work with non-profit organizations, The Venetian has hosted hundreds of wounded veterans for all-inclusive Salute Our Troops weekends. In addition, the resort’s community engagement program provides volunteer opportunities for Team Members to support military families and veterans through donations of not only goods, but also time and labor for various projects.

During the 4th of July weekend, The Venetian Resort and its partners will celebrate the holiday and support US Vets with a portion of proceeds from select cocktails at casino and pool bars and The Cocktail Collective lounges, going to the nonprofit organization.

