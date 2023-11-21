The Rolling Stones announce 2024 Las Vegas tour stop at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rolling Stones announced on Tuesday they are once again back on the road with their brand-new "Hackney Diamonds" tour.

The legendary rock band will visit 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with a stop in Las Vegas on May 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium. Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith, and Ronnie play their most popular hits, ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction,” and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album.

Hackney Diamonds is the latest album release, which brings the band's newest material since 2005's Bigger Bang.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Ticketmaster.com.