The Price is Right Live show coming to Lee's Family Forum in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Get ready to "Come on Down" and join the excitement as the legendary television game show The Price is Right Live comes to Lee's Family Forum in Henderson.

Randomly-selected contestants will play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

This live traveling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

Tickets are on sale nowonline at Lee's Family Forum. The show is scheduled for Dec. 1.

