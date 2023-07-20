The Pharcyde announces one-night show at the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The legendary old-school rap group, the Pharcyde are reuniting for a one-night show on the Strip this fall.

The Los Angeles-based group will be lighting up the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 27. The crew will be revisiting their 30-year discography and four studio albums, including their RIAA-certified Gold debut album, "Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde."

Tickets to The Pharcyde at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas will be available online starting at $30 on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Live Nation and venue presales begin Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. PST.

While the group initially met as dancers and choreographers, the group entered the music industry in 1991 with their first album and first record deal with Delicious Vinyl.

Their later project, 1995's "Labcabincalifornia" peaked at number 17 on the R&B charts in the US. The group would eventually splinter, with each member beginning to pursue their own projects, after the album's release.

In 2022, Imani, Slimkid3, and Fatlip would pick up where they left off, this time as “The Far Side” and has continued to tour and create new music.

For additional information and upcoming shows, please visit https://www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.