The Mob Museum to host premiere screening of 'The Birthday Cake'

The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, will host an invitation-only, VIP premiere movie screening of “The Birthday Cake,” an American crime thriller, directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos, produced by Diomedes Raul Bermudez, Shiloh Fernandez, Siena Oberman and Danny Sawaf.

Stars featured in the film include Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, Shiloh Fernandez, Aldis Hodge, Penn Badgley, Jeremy Allen White, Ashley Benson, Luis Guzmán, Vincent Pastore, Nick Vallelonga, William Fichtner, John Magaro, David Mazouz, Jake Weary, Paul Sorvino, Clara McGregor, Emory Cohen and Marla Maples.

Screen Media will release “The Birthday Cake” in theaters and on demand June 18.

The Mob Museum will host an exclusive ticket giveaway for the VIP world premiere here.

Four lucky winners will receive two passes to the screening, entry for two to a VIP reception and a meet-and-greet with select members of “The Birthday Cake” cast.

One grand prize winner will receive all of the above, plus a two-night stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Entrants must be 21 or older.

Sweepstakes closes at 12 p.m. PDT on June 7.