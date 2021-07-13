The Lamborghini Las Vegas Polo Classic returns in August 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lamborghini Las Vegas Polo Classic is back.

The three-day event returns to the South Point Equestrian Center Main Arena from August 12-14.

The theme for this year's classic is “Fashions to Wear to Polo."

The all-inclusive Millionaire’s Row tickets will include:

A Saks Fifth Avenue party at Fashion Show Mall

A cocktail party at Spanish Trails Country Club and a chance to meet the polo players

A three course dinner with Saks Fifth Avenue Fashions

A Polo Match at South Point's Main Arena

The Millionaire Row tickets will cost $150 each.

Randy Russell, President of Polo America says he's excited to welcome back attendee's and polo players.

"We were delayed last year due to COVID but now we're back and better than ever," Russell said.

The classic is sponsored by Lamborghini Las Vegas, Chopard, Saks Fifth Avenue at Fashion Show, Blue Heron, Kristin Routh Silberman Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty and Smith McGehee Insurance Solutions.

