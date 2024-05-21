The Beach Boys will bring 'Endless Summer' to Venetian Las Vegas. Here's how to get tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Beach Boys will bring some "Fun, Fun, Fun" to the Venetian Las Vegas this September as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their album "Endless Summer."

The American surf rock icons are scheduled to perform three shows at the Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the limited engagement are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets will be priced starting at $45, "plus applicable fees," show organizers noted in a press release. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster, on venetianlasvegas.com, at any Venetian Resort box office, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

A series of pre-sales will precede the general on-sale availability, starting with pre-sale access for Citi cardmembers from Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, May 23 at 10 p.m.

Fans who follow The Beach Boys on Ticketmaster will get access to pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

A third pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. will be open to Venetian Rewards members and Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Sirius XM customers.

All pre-sales will end Thursday, May 23 at 10 p.m., show organizers noted in a press release.