Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

'The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September

‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ brings the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas
The Alice
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ brings the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ brings the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ brings the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ brings the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas
Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 14:42:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 90-minute immersive cocktail experience will bring the magical world of Wonderland to Las Vegas this September.

‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.

This theatrical, alternate reality experience, brought to life by the minds behind The Wizard’s Den and Beyond Cinema, will include making two Wonderland cocktails, and an “Eat Me” cookie.

Dubbed the “tea party to end all tea parties” by organizers, the event will be located at a secret location from September 28 to November 27.

Tickets are $47 per person and can be purchased at this site.

Guests under 21 can attend family-friendly sessions only.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH