Age of Chivalry renaissance festival is coming back to Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Parks and Recreation presents the 26th Annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival Oct. 15-17, as it returns to Sunset Park located at 2601 E. Sunset Road, off Eastern Avenue.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 17. Information on three-day passes and advance tickets are available by visiting www.lvrenfair.com. Tickets will go on sale on June 25. Event box offices will be open at the festival at 9 a.m. daily during the fair and will only accept credit cards at the door. No cash accepted.

This three-day event will immerse visitors in the Renaissance era with numerous villages, merchants, historical reenactments, live performances, and an array of authentic period foods and beverages.

Festival-goers will also have a chance to experience full-contact jousting tournaments from Imperial Knights and witness live combat battles and demonstrations. Some additional attractions include bow and arrow and axe-throwing target games. Medieval barber and surgeon demonstrations, Princess Tea Party and storytelling, a Scavenger Hunt, and Renaissance guilds will also be available. Live entertainment will feature music on various stages all three days.

Those looking to get into the heart of the action and camp like royalty, can opt to go all out with a very limited Yurt Camping Package (only thirty available) for $489 which includes a 14x14 pre-assembled yurt, 20x20 preferred plus camping space, early arrival pass, overnight camping Thursday through Sunday, exclusive campground kick-off event, designated parking spot, four three-day fair passes, four festival t-shirts, and four festival posters. All other camp spots are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional camping packages and amenity upgrades are also available starting at $179. Camping can be booked online beginning June 25 at www.lvrenfair.com/camping.

Event parking will be available at Del Sol High School located at 3100 E. Patrick Lane on the corner of Patrick Lane and McLeod Drive beginning Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as needed. Overflow parking will be at Cannon Junior High, 5850 Euclid Street, at the corner of Euclid and East Oquendo Road, for all three days of the festival, only as needed. Free shuttle service is available to and from the festival grounds approximately every 15 minutes. Guests should refrain from parking at area businesses as they will tow unauthorized vehicles.

Patrons may bring one sealed bottle of water, sunscreen, blankets, and a still camera. No unauthorized vending, concessions, merchandise, literature, or promotions allowed. Any participants in costume must have all related props or weapons peace tied (all swords must be sheathed and the hilt of the sword must be tied to the sheath so that it cannot be drawn; arrows in a quiver must be tied together and the bow must be unstrung), or those items will be denied at the time of entry. No carry-in food or beverages, pets, lawn chairs, or weapons (with or without a permit) are allowed inside the festival area. No re-entry is allowed. ATMs will be available inside the event, next to the main food court, and in the vendor village. Alcohol sales begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and sales will cease at 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday evening and 4 p.m. on Sunday. All alcohol sales are ages 21+ with proper identification.

Those interested in the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival can call (702) 455-8200 or visit the website at www.lvrenfair.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. For more information on Clark County Parks and Recreation, please visit the website at www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks or like on Facebook. Text “ROYALTY” to 94502 to download the mobile app on your smartphone or tablet.

