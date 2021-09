LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Greek Food Festival is back in Las Vegas after taking off last year due to the pandemic.

The festival will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church from September 10-12.

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church is located at 5300 El Camino Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118.

For more information on the 48th Annual Las Vegas Greek Food Festival click, here.