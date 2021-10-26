Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Oct. 26, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 16:29:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday spotlights Spago at the Bellagio launching brunch, a champagne "Yelloween" celebration happening on Sunday at the Lucky Bar at the Red Rock Resort to the Valley Cheese and Wine offering new drinks, menu items and specials.

Follow @melindasheckells and @offthestrip for more dining and entertainment scoops

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH