Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Nov. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday celebrates Hanukkah in four decadent ways from sweets to lamb.

Feed Your Sweet Tooth with Pinkbox Doughnuts

Pinkbox has a doughnut for every occasion, and Hanukkah is no exception. The local chain has a colorful collection of festive treats, available at stores throughout the valley until Dec. 26. Choose between Hanukkah PEE-WEEZ (glazed vanilla cake bites rolled in sprinkles), Hanukkah Jellies (powdered sugar-coated shells filled with raspberry jelly), a Hanukkah Ring (white frosted glazed vanilla cake topped with sprinkles), and the Star of David (white frosted Star of David topped with blue sprinkles)... or get a box full of all four designs.

Feast on lamb at ONE Steakhouse

One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels has a festive dinner available throughout the eight days of Hanukkah. The meal by Executive Chef Patrick Munster includes seared lamb strip loin with toasted barley escarole, potato-carrot latkes, roasted garlic gremolata and currant lamb jus for $68. The wine director recommends a bottle of E. Guigal Crozes-Hermitage 2018, a rich Northern Rhone Syrah that perfectly complements the bold flavors of the food.

Play free games at AREA15's Emporium

Between fun stuff like Meow Wolf's Omega Mart and the Lost Spirits distillery, AREA15 is full of fun attractions, but don't overlook Emporium, a beer and cocktail lounge with arcade games, pool tables, pinball and more. To celebrate Hanukkah, Emporium is giving out 10 game tokens during the Festival of Lights through Dec. 5.

Choose delicious dishes at Bottiglia and Hearthstone

Bottiglia has a lineup of Jewish-inspired dishes until Dec. 6. Guests can visit the Green Valley Ranch restaurant and order challah bread with honey butter ($10), braised brisket with red wine demi, rainbow carrots and mashed potatoes ($29) and apple pie knish with cinnamon creme anglaise ($10). Celebrate Hanukkah in Summerlin at the Red Rock Resort. Hearthstone has a holiday menu with challah bread with honey butter ($10), potato latkes with smoked salmon, capers, dill creme fraiche and shallots ($15), beef brisket with glazed rainbow carrots, pearl onion, red wine demi and sweet potato ($29) and chocolate babka bread pudding with French vanilla ice cream, kosher chocolate and caramel sauce with fresh mint ($10).

Follow @melindasheckells and @offthestrip for more dining and entertainment scoops