Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | June 8, 2021

This week, every day is “Tasty” thanks to Three Square’s annual Restaurant Week, which features dozens of Las Vegas restaurants where you can dine and support the fight against hunger in our community. Every day this week we are featuring two local restaurants you must try offering Restaurant Week menus that range in price from $20 to $80—now through June 18.

Now in its 14th year, the annual 12-day event, held every spring, encourages people to dine out for a good meal, a good value, and a good cause. Las Vegas restaurants offer three-course prix fixe menus, donating a small portion of proceeds to Three Square Food Bank. By dining out, you are helping Three Square reach its goal of feeding hungry families and individuals in Southern Nevada.

Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, is sharing deals at different restaurants every day this week. Additionally, she is sharing information about another event on Tasty Tuesday -- a natural wine tasting at Vegas Test Kitchen. Complete details below.

Natural Wine Tasting with Kirk Peterson

Date: June 10

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Vegas Test Kitchen - 1020 E Fremont St. #120

Wines by: Alt Imports

Your guide: Kirk Peterson

Price: $50

Includes tasting of 5 low-intervention wines from all corners of the world:



Bubbles - ITALY

White (Avesso) - PORTUGAL

Rosé (Pinot Noir) - OREGON

Red (Barbera) - ITALY

Red blend (Zinfandel & Carignan) - SONOMA COUNTY, CA

+ bites: pizza (By Yukon Pizza) and sushi (By Sliced Sushi)+ Guests also receives a Marisa’s Wine Doodle about Natural Wine created by wine writer & artist Marisa Finetti

HOW TO GET TICKETS: visit SECRETBURGER.COM. Must be 21 years of age or older.