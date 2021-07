Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 06, 2021

Melinda Sheckells, editor of OfftheStrip.com, talks about Bobby Flay's Amalfi, Tommy Bahama's canned cocktails, and Founders Coffee high tea in this week's Tasty Tuesday segment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.