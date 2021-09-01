Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Aug. 31, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday shares Chef Ismaele Romano's new sandwich shop coming to Ellis Island hotel-casino, California’s Crab N Spice bringing more boil-in-bag seafood to Chinatown and Bungalow Coffee downtown where the team handcrafts your favorite drink.

