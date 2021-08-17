Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Aug. 17, 2021

Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Brian Newman is back at NoMad Library and there are snacks involved, it’s time to love on stadium food at Allegiant and Joy Pop makes summer last forever.

Brian Newman Returns to NoMad with Late-Night Show

Trumpeter and singer Brian Newman is back in the NoMad Library with his late-night show Brian Newman: After Dark August 19 to 21 with all shows scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m.

Previously serving as the bandleader for the LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO resident show at Park Theater, Newman’s show is an ode to vintage Las Vegas, creating a late-night rendezvous filled with great music and good friends.

NoMad Library also offers handcrafted cocktails, wine and snacks for showgoers to enjoy during Newman’s performances.

Top tastes include fried chicken marinated in buttermilk and jalapeño with creamy avocado ranch, black truffle and sea salt popcorn and hamachi ceviche with tomato vinaigrette; plus don’t forget the NoMad chocolate and salted caramel candy bar. Order bottled cocktails like the Negroni, Manhattan or Moscow Mule for the table. Or go the single route with a My Funny Valentine, a spicy take on a mezcal margarita.

Tickets starting at $49, plus applicable services charges.

Grab a Bite at Allegiant Stadium for Only Three Dollars

Try all the game-day bites at Allegiant Stadium [] with the special menu of House Deals at concession stands throughout the venue. The menu features six of the most popular game-day snacks for only $3. The classic bites they offer include hot dogs, pretzels, peanuts, small sodas, nachos and popcorn.

Don’t worry about having to carry cash for the events at Allegiant Stadium because all the food and beverage shops will be cashless. They accept all major credit and debit cards for payments. However, if a guest needs to add cash to their card, they can utilize their cash to card kiosks that are located throughout the venue.

Other foodie hotspots for guests to indulge in are Guy Fieri’s Tailgate Kitchen and Bar, Pizza Rock, Graffiti Bao, Holsteins, Fukuburger, BBQ Mexicana, Rollin’ Smoke, Cafe Lola, Evel Pie, Freed’s Bakery, Sushi Joe, Island Flavor, Ferraro’s, among other chain restaurants such as Capriotti’s and much more.

Joy Pop Co. Creates Sweet Summer Dessert

Brian Younglove and Kayla Younglove started the family-owned business, Joy Pop popsicles.

The hot temperatures paired with their refreshing popsicles sounded like a “solid match” for their new frozen pop shop to find a home in Vegas.

“Focusing on moments of joy” they aim to contribute to the Vegas community through partnering with non-profits like Hannah’s Closet and the Department of Family Service, plus donating funds, time and resources to help children in need. Kayla explains that she loves Vegas’ “great energy” and that it’s an “exciting time to be part of the community.”

Inspirations for flavors come from the couple’s personal experiences. Some ideas are sparked by their favorite childhood ice creams or by sipping on fruity cocktails while traveling. Joy Pop Co. sells bright and cheerful popsicles that are almost too pretty to eat (but too yummy to resist).

Birthday Cake is a popsicle prepared with house-made vanilla frosting, fresh buttercream and dipped into vanilla cream with pastel sprinkles. Two other unique flavors that locals will love are Strawberry Shortcake–made with fresh-picked strawberries, shortcake crumble made from scratch and a Nevada-sourced sweet cream base; and Pineapple Chili Lime–a sweet and salty blend of juicy pineapple and chili lime salt. This frozen pop pairs well with a margarita. Keep an eye out for their upcoming flavor Blackberry Mojito that they say is “on its way.”

Joy Pop Co. sells variety packs, creamy popsicles, fruity popsicles and vegan popsicles.

Purchase their sweet treats at their pop-up cart at Downtown Summerlin’s Farmers Market every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They also sell their goodies in-store from their local partners or on their website.

