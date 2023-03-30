Tacos and Tamales festival coming to Desert Breeze Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Tacos and Tamales festival is coming to Desert Breeze Park!

The festival is planned at the end of April on the 29th. The festival is said to start at 10 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

"Tantalize your taste buds and spark your imagination with the taco and tamale creations ranging from the traditional to the insane, including vegan-friendly dishes all from local vendors," officials in a press release said. "Take your experience to the next level with the alcohol tasting experience, featuring worldwide brands at multiple booths throughout the event."

Alongside food from local vendors, there will also be entertainment such as music, performances, art and carnival games.

Admission prices are cheaper online, and the price at the door is $10. Kids under 11 and those over 60 years old enter for free.

Those interested in Tacos and Tamales festival can call (702) 455-8170 or visit the website at tacosandtamaleslv.com or connect on Facebook. Those interested can call Clark County Parks and Recreation at (702) 455-8200 or visit the website at clarkcountynv.gov. Clark County Parks and Recreation also can be found on social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook.