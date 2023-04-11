Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

SZA to bring 'The S.O.S. Tour' to T-Mobile Arena in fall

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Coachella 2018: Beyoncé, Eminem, The Weeknd to headline
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 14:29:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to incredible fan demand, SZA has announced an extension of her first-ever arena tour — including an October stop in Las Vegas!

Following the release of her sophomore album, "SOS," SZA announced a 17-city run across North America with "The S.O.S. Tour." After selling out at every stop, SZA has announced 21 additional dates in America, along with 10 new European dates.

SZA will be making a stop at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023, according to a news release.

Live Nation customers will have access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The general sale for tickets will begin on Friday, April 14 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH