SZA to bring 'The S.O.S. Tour' to T-Mobile Arena in fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to incredible fan demand, SZA has announced an extension of her first-ever arena tour — including an October stop in Las Vegas!

Following the release of her sophomore album, "SOS," SZA announced a 17-city run across North America with "The S.O.S. Tour." After selling out at every stop, SZA has announced 21 additional dates in America, along with 10 new European dates.

SZA will be making a stop at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023, according to a news release.

Live Nation customers will have access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The general sale for tickets will begin on Friday, April 14 at 12 p.m. at AXS.com.